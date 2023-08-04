Martins Ferry, OHIO (WTRF) – One of Martins Ferry’s most iconic traditions is now in full swing. We’re talking of course about the beloved Betty Zane Days.

Betty Zane Days serves as not only a critical fundraiser for the Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department, but also a celebration of the city’s history, and an excellent way to bring the community together.

Friday night featured food trucks, craft vendors, kids activities, a beer garden, cornhole tournament, and some live music. But if you didn’t make it out already, the fun will roll on Saturday.

“Tomorrow we kick off our event at 12-noon with a parade through town. We have free kids wristbands tomorrow from 12 to 5, sponsored by American Legion Post 38. We have our first ever hot dog eating contest tomorrow at 5 o’clock. We also have live music by Bedrock tomorrow and fireworks at dusk.” SHAYE DELEONARDIS – Volunteer Firefighter, President of Martins Ferry Lions Club

The festival is named in honor of Betty Zane, a legendary local heroine from the Revolutionary War.

If you haven’t made it out to Martins Ferry’s City Park this week, make sure to check out the final day on Saturday.