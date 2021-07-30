BGSU: 21 students responsible, punished for hazing that led to Stone Foltz death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — Bowling Green State University officials said Friday that 21 students have been found responsible for conduct that led to the death of Delaware sophomore Stone Foltz.

School officials said the students committed 83 violations of the BGSU Code of Student Conduct, including hazing, harm to and endangering others, and furnishing alcohol.

As a result, officials say they’ve expelled three of the students, suspended 17 from three to eight years, and deferred the suspension of one student.

In April, BGSU expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity that Foltz was pledging when he died following a drinking ritual.

According to the family’s attorney, on the evening of March 4, 2021, Foltz was blindfolded and led into a basement where he was told to drink a bottle of alcohol before he could leave. Later that night, members of the fraternity dropped Foltz off at his apartment alone.

Foltz’s roommate found him around 11 p.m. and called 911. Foltz was rushed to the hospital and put on life support, but ultimately died. The 20-year old’s organs were donated, “so others may have a second chance at life,” according to his family.

