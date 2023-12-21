(WTRF) – Christmas is just a few short days away, and Santa is getting his reindeer and sleigh ready for his journey around the world!

For the 68th year in a row, The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on Christmas Eve.

While NORAD waits for Santa to take off on his journey, they’ve built a website where you can enjoy a holiday countdown, games, a movie theater, holiday music, a web store, and more.

But as soon as Christmas Eve day arrives, operators are busy tracking Santa in live time!

“As soon as Santa gets airborne from the North Pole, we are able to track him on radar. Once he gets a little bit further up, we hand off to our military satellite systems. They use infrared technology to track Santa, so that’s heat seeking. You might ask what heat signature he has on his sleigh, it’s Rudolph’s nose. That actually puts off quite a bit of heat we are able to track with the satellites.” Colonel Danielle Willis | NORAD

If tracking Santa sounds like something you want to do, you’re in luck.

You can download the NORAD Tracks Santa App, visit their website, www.noradsanta.org, or check out their digital media platforms!

And if you’re a little old-fashioned, you can call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask live operators about Santa’s location.