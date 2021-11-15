Biden Administration no longer supports Michigan Governor’s wish to shutdown Line 5 Pipeline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – The Oil and Gas pipeline from Michigan to Canada could still go away for good.

The Biden Administration has announced it’s not supporting the closure for now, but the Michigan Governor is still pushing for it.

The Line-Five pipeline stretches for over 600-miles, but there’s just a 4 mile-long section that concerns the Michigan Governor. She says there’s potential for a catastrophic rupture there.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration has just announced it wasn’t trying to close it after all.

Ohio Oil and Gas Association’s Mike Chadsey also goes against the shutdown. Chadsey says the US is the top oil and gas producer, and terminating the pipleline could cost jobs. But not just that. He says it could also cause an oil and gas shortage, which in turn, triggers inflation.

And Chadsey fears, if there’s a shutdown, it won’t be long for it to happen.

It could be shutdown fairly quickly, which is where our concern is. And so, that’s what our message is ‘do not shut this pipeline down. Do not cause shortages, and do not raise prices to the folks that are out of Wheeling for price increases’. Ohio Oil and Gas Association’s Mike Chadsey

Chadsey says Canada is fighting to keep it open. He says they’ve already invoked clauses of the 1977 Treaty that deals with pipelines that cross the US Canada border.