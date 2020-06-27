Biden says Americans would be required to wear masks in public if he were president

PITTSBURGH (CNN) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says if he were president, all Americans would be required to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The one thing we do know is these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks,” Biden told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.

When asked if he’d use federal leverage to mandate wearing a mask in public, Biden replied, “Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes I would.”

He added, “I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public.”

Last month, Trump and the White House had mocked Biden for wearing a mask outdoors to a Memorial Day event, leading Biden to fire back, calling Trump “an absolute fool.”

