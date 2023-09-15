The looming threat of potential prison time didn’t stop Hunter Biden from enjoying a slice the day before being indicted by special counsel David Wess on federal gun charges.

TMZ spotted Hunter at the grand opening celebration of Prince Street Pizza in Malibu with his son Beau Jr.

In the photos, Hunter can be seen wearing dark shades and a baseball cap carrying the young boy.

TMZ reports that the two shared pizza for 30 minutes before leaving with two secret service agents, leaving Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen, behind to enjoy the festivities.

Hunter was indicted on three federal criminal charges the next day relating to his 2018 purchase of a revolver from a Delaware gun shop.

According to TMZ and other news outlets, crack-addicted Hunter allegedly lied on a federal form when he said that he was not using illegal drugs.

He faces one count of False Statement in the Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By a Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance.

It is reported that he faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, September 15, 2023)