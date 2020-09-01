Big 12 releases week one television selections

West Virginia’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky will be a nationally-televised noon ET kickoff on FOX Sports 1, the Big 12 announced Tuesday.

The Big 12 season will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 when TCU hosts SMU. The Mountaineers’ contest the next day is among three noon ET kickoffs, along with Iowa State’s matchup against Louisiana and Baylor’s clash with Louisiana Tech.

Be sure to start your day on your local Nexstar station with Gold and Blue Nation’s debut of The Neal Brown Show at 9 a.m., which includes an inside look at WVU’s preparation for their 2020 season. Then get ready for the matchup with Mountaineer GameDay at 10 a.m., hosted by Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey. We will also have coverage of the matchup from Morgantown as it unfolds, so make sure you don’t miss a snap!