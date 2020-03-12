1  of  8
Big 12 suspends all athletic-related activities until March 29

by: Sam Coniglio

The Big 12 has taken additional measures amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference announced Thursday afternoon that all regular-season competitions, on- and off-campus recruiting, and out-of-season practices will be suspended until March 29 beginning Friday.

Previously, the conference announced the suspension of all Big 12 championship events through April 15, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in which WVU’s teams were slated to compete.

Additionally, all remaining NCAA championships for winter and spring sports have been canceled. West Virginia University also announced that their athletic events will be suspended until March 22.

