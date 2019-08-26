Bishop Brennan visits local schools, businesses after stepping into new role

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bishop Brennan officially stepped into his new role as bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston on Thursday.

Since then, the bishop has held his first mass.

Now, Bishop Brennan will meet with local schools and businesses this week to get familiar with the Diocese and its people.

His first stop was at ‘Our Lady of Peace School’ on Monday, where the bishop met with students, parents and school officials.

“It’s just a real pleasure to see the students coming in,” said Bishop Brennan. “It’s a good formation in our Catholic faith. An excellent education is one of the great works of the church — to form young people and educate them.”

Bishop Brennan will visit St. Vincent de Paul Parish on Tuesday.