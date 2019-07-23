Bishop Designate acknowledges “the pain” his predecessor caused

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston introduced their new bishop.

The Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan, 72, currently the Auxiliary Bishop in Baltimore, met the media and answered questions, openly addressing the problems caused by his predecessor, former Bishop Michael Bransfield.

In fact, he referred to the “deep disappointment and pain” created by Bransfield’s misdeeds.

But there were light moments as well.

Brennan drew a chuckle from the audience when he said he had prayed many times for a new bishop for this diocese, adding, “But I never thought it would be me!”

He stressed his connection to the Ohio Valley, saying his mother was from Washington, Pa., and his parents once lived in Martinsburg, W.Va.

Brennan said he will be tasked with deciding further sanctions against the former bishop.

He said the fact that Bransfield has not been defrocked will actually give the church more control over him.

“Then you would lose control, you would lose leverage,” said the Bishop Designate. “Not being thrown out, let’s say, he is still subject to the authority of the church. And I’m hopeful that will be enough to get him to cooperate. If he doesn’t, I think there will be some things that I think we can do on our own.”

He was asked about people who have left the church after Bransfield’s sexual misconduct and lavish spending.

He quoted his father, who often said “Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.”

He said, “Our faith does not depend on one individual. Stay with us to help make things better.”