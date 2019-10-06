Bishop Michael Curry comes to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church-Michael Curry-is best known for his sermon at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Bishop Curry was in Wheeling, speaking at the Capitol Theatre in an event called “The Way Of Love.”

It’s all part of the 200th-anniversary celebration of St. Matthew’s, but it’s open to people of all denominations.

The Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia-Mike Klusmeyer- was in town for the event,He says it’s a message that’s good for everyone to hear.

