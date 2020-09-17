Black and Gold Today Digital Edition- Week Two

In this edition of Black and Gold Today Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 1 of the Steelers season following a 26-16 win against the New York Giants.

The guys discuss notable moments within week one as well injuries.

Week 2 will see the Steelers matching up against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field. We’ll preview that game and so much more in this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition.

