BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The retail world–and the shopping public–have apparently rejected the idea that Thanksgiving was a good day to start holiday shopping.

Now it’s back to Black Friday, which is the day for early hours, deep discounts, family photos, and fun.

DK Wright found it all this morning at the Ohio Valley Mall.

Black Friday is back as the day to shop.

“We have a busier morning on Black Friday now that we don’t have Thanksgiving. And we had well over 300 people in line for the 200 shopping bags this morning.” Candi Noble-Greathouse | Ohio Valley Mall Marketing Manager

The Ohio Valley Mall is bustling.

Shoppers clearly know how it’s done.

They’re wearing comfortable shoes.

Carrying totes instead of individual bags.

And the occasional serious shopper snags a cart.

A train takes kids through the mall Thursday through Sunday.

So what are people shopping for?

“So today we’re here looking for toys for my son. We’re looking for Hot Wheels toys. That’s his big ticket item of the year.” Haley Lynch | Martins Ferry

“So today I’m just shopping for my family and I brought my best friend. Honestly I haven’t really done much for my family yet but I did get a lot of my own stuff! Ha ha!” Mati McNickle | Wheeling

The tree in the center court is the perfect backdrop for taking family photos and friendly group shots.

There are plenty of bargains to be snagged.

But is it that–or the atmosphere–that’s bringing people out?

“For me personally I haven’t really gotten any deals but honestly it’s just for the fun to see everybody.” Mati McNickle | Wheeling

“It’s the fun and the atmosphere. I really like seeing everybody in their matching Black Friday outfits when they go shopping.” Haley Lynch | Martins Ferry

The mall marketing manager was giving out prizes every hour to random shoppers.