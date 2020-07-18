Extreme heat this weekend

ALL IMMEDIATE COUNTIES (WTRF)- A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire area this weekend. It is in effect until 6:00 PM Sunday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s on Sunday. Factoring the actual temperature and the humidity, the heat index will be around 100 degrees. The heat index temperature is what it actually feels like outside. Be sure to use caution while outside, limit sun exposure, and reschedule strenuous activities. Stay hydrated, protect pets, and check on others. Recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Oppressive heat, humidity, and sunshine are going to be the main story Sunday. However, a portion of the area is under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Isolated strong, late-day thunderstorms may produce damaging winds. Stay weather aware tomorrow.

