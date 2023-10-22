WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley Pickleball Club and the Pine Room Podcast partnered to host the Blazing Paddles Pickleball Tournament this weekend.

The tournament consisted of 26 different teams that were divided into two divisions.

The purpose of the tournament was to promote local businesses and to put on a high-class tournament as the sport of pickleball continues to grow.

The Co-Director of the tournament shared just how fun it is to see so many talented players come out and share some smiles throughout the day.

”To be able to see these really good players, this is pretty exciting and as the tournament goes on, the play gets really, really good. You know, the games get a little bit longer, more competitive, but they’re having a lot of fun, a lot of smiles, a lot of fun. You know, we have drinks here. Food for them Oglebay has been incredible rolling out the red carpet for us.” Mark Delbrugge | Co-Director, Blazing Paddles Pickleball Tournament

The event organizers would like to thank everyone who came out and all of the local businesses that sponsored the event.