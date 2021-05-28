Boating safety tips for Memorial Day Weekend

(WTRF) – As we head into Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. Coast guard is reminding boaters to be safe.



They say before you go out– check the quality and fit of your life jackets, and make sure you wear them. In 2020 there was an increase in boat sales. In fact, it was the biggest uptick in sales in a decade, but because of the pandemic, there was also a lack of in-person education classes. Because of that, 2020 also saw the most boating-related injuries in over two decades. Many of those accidents involved high levels of intoxication.

“You know, there are no speed limits on the water. It’s just drive safely for the conditions present. So, that means knowing the rules of the road. Take a safe boating course. Learn the rules of the road and how you stay away from people, the distances, how do you pass, just like a vehicle out on the highway. There are rules that you need to follow to be a safe boater.” Tim Miller, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard

Miller says that anyone after the age of 1982 are required to take a boating safety class.