Robert E. Murray coal miner, mining engineer, company founder job creator, and philanthropist announced his retirement as chairman of the board of directors of ACNR holdings Inc.

Bob Murray is announcing his retirement from the company that he founded more than 30 years ago.

The former coal CEO recently filed for black lung benefits, saying he is heavily dependent on oxygen and “near death.”

Murray Energy Holdings emerged last month from federal bankruptcy under a new name.

The new company is now the largest privately-owned U-S coal operator.

