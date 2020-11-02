Body Found in Little Wheeling Creek Identified

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police announced Monday the man’s body found near the Shilling Bridge in Little Wheeling Creek on Oct. 28 has been identified as Brian James Dougherty, 50 of McKeesport, Pa.

Dougherty was reported missing Oct. 26 to authorities in Allegheny County, Pa.

At this time, a cause and manner of death has not yet been determined by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter