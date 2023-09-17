WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – A body found under a barge in the Ohio River and a local university responds to public concerns regarding the safety and well-being of the institution.

Officials say a body was found under a barge in the Ohio River near the Mitchell Plant.

On Wednesday, the body of an unknown man was found stuck under one of the 15 barges that come up the river from Charleston.

The body was found after workers in Marshall County separated 9 of the 15 barges and has since been sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

Wheeling University is facing some backlash after community members raise concerns about the safety and well-being of the college.

Sources have sent 7News pictures and emails about broken air conditioning during a heat wave, broken windows, broken or missing dorm room furniture, elevators broken since June, shutoff notices for utilities, holes in walls, falling portions of ceilings with possible mildew or mold.

However, university president says they’ve experienced increased enrollment and has been meeting with the contracted companies to address the issues.

“I’m a mother. Both my kids went to college as well. You know it’s never a perfect experience, but we try every day to give them a good experience, a quality education and teach our mission at the exact same time. Unfortunately, things go wrong, and things break down and things need to be fixed. Sometimes it’s a perfect storm and they all take place at once. You know you pick each issue apart and you address it, and you work on it. And I think that’s the intent of Wheeling University and its administration.” Ginny Favede | Wheeling University President

It’s been 22 years since the lives of nearly 3000 Americans were taken during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Our local community joined the millions of Americans nationwide who took time to honor and remember the lives lost and sacrifices made for our freedoms.

In Steubenville, McKinley Elementary made thank you cards for local first responders.

In Wheeling, first responders, city officials, members of the clergy, and the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra gathered at Heritage Port to remember and honor the heroes and victims.

And for some good news this week. Youth Services Systems (YSS) announced Wheeling’s Good Samaritans.

This year’s honorees are Bishop Darrell Cummings and Marc Abraham and were celebrated at a dinner on Thursday evening.

Bishop Cummings and Marc Abraham have both sat on the YSS board of directors as president.

They receive this honor for continuing to live out the organization’s mission to create better futures for children and families throughout the Ohio Valley.

