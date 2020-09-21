Body found in woods may be linked to burned vehicle

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

A woman who took her dogs to a rural trail for a walk on Sunday made a horrifying discovery.

She called authorities at 4:30 p.m., reporting she found the body of a man in the woods.

Hancock County Sheriff Ralph Fletcher says the man had an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

He describes him as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately six feet tall, heavily tattooed, wearing running pants, a zipped sweatshirt and Jordan shoes.

Investigators found a key fob at the site which belongs to a Range Rover.

They put out word to the law enforcement community, and the following morning they heard from Columbiana County authorities, who found a Range Rover completely burned outside of Wellsville.

“We have a lot of pieces of information that appear to be related, but the main piece we need is the man’s identity,” said Sheriff Fletcher. Anyone with information is urged to call (304) 564-4100