BOE candidate holds drive-by meet and greet in Marshall County

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Glen Dale man paraded up and down Marshall County streets Saturday on an antique fire truck to campaign for his run for Marshall County Board of Education.

When the coronavirus hit, door-to-door campaigning came to a halt. With less than 10 days until election day in the Mountain State, Adam Truex knew he had to get creative with how he was going to get his message out.

So, he took to the streets, waving and meeting people at a safe distance.

There’s multiple things I’d like to see happen in our district. You know– making sure that we’re taking care of our children that are at risk. Helping them out more. Building some more support around them, and building some more literacy programs into the county. Just finding more ways to improve the school district as a whole. Adam Truex, candidate -Marshall County Board of Education

Truex says none of this could have been accomplished without his support team behind him.

