Boil order after valve replacement on GC and P Rd.

Ohio County Public Service District has announced that customers will experience low pressure or no water due to a mainline valve replacement on GC and P Road.
The areas affected are Chery Hill Rd, Clearview Ave, Stone Shannon Rd, Table Rock Ln, Betty Zane, Shawenee Hills, and GC and P Rd in the Clinton area.
After the water is restored there will be a 48-hour boil order.
