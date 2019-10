OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of 4:41 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio County Public Service District has issued a 48-hour boil order due to loss of water.

This includes Oglebay Drive from Jo Betty Farm to the top of Peters Runs Road. On Peters Run Road, the boil order extends from Oglebay Drive to Nichols Road.

If you have any questions, please contact the Ohio County PDS at 304-547-5133.