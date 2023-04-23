(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

A gas line break evacuated businesses along a large portion of National Road this week, shutting the area down for nearly an entire day.

National Road now re-open

A crew installing a fiber optic line hit the gas line near the Bob Evans restaurant, closing down National Road from Bethany Pike to Mount DeChantal Road. Mountaineer Gas Company was able to fix the break and National Road has since returned to normal traffic patterns.

It was a scary scene at two local Kroger stores this week as employees were evacuated after a bomb threat.

Officials call all clear after two local Kroger stores receive separate bomb threats

The stores in Weirton and Steubenville received two separate threats. Allegheny County Police Department was called in with bomb sniffing dogs to check the stores aisle by aisle. Officials believe both these bomb threats are connected.

A violent episode on a Union Local school bus went viral after it was captured on cell phone video. Now, one of the middle school students is facing charges.

Sheriff speaks out about Union Local school bus incident and more

Two students were involved in that altercation, and one of them also allegedly hit the bus driver who intervened. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas said there we also threats made and an adult got involve in the fight. Both the school superintendent and the sheriff praised the bus driver for his actions in stopping the fight.

The Ohio River has landed on the most endangered rivers list.

Why was the Ohio River ranked as endangered?

American Rivers ranked the Ohio River number two on that list. The publication said it looks at the river’s significance to people and wildlife and the magnitude of threat it faces, especially in light of climate change. The Ohio River is 981 miles long and flows through six states.

The generosity of the Ohio Valley was on full display this week, rallying to help House of the Carpenter.

Locals rally to help the House of the Carpenter replace kids’ stolen food

An order of food was stolen after it was delivered early. That food was supposed to go House of the Carpenter’s weekend meal partnership with Madison Elementary. When area churches and individuals heard about this, they gave food donations and money to make sure the backpacks were assembled for students to take home.

