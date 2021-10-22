Bond set for Harrison County couple charged in death of 8-year-old girl

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

HARRISON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Officials tell 7 News bonds have been set for the couple charged in the death of an 8-year-old girl.


The girl’s father, Kristopher Merkins and his girlfriend, Jessica Currence appeared before Judge Shawn Hervey to have their bond set in the involuntary manslaughter case. Merkins’ bond was set at 70 thousand dollars while Currence had a bond set at 80 thousand dollars.


Officials are releasing little to no details, except to say that the scene at the house was heartbreaking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter