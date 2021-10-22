Bond set for Harrison County couple charged in death of 8-year-old girl

HARRISON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Officials tell 7 News bonds have been set for the couple charged in the death of an 8-year-old girl.



The girl’s father, Kristopher Merkins and his girlfriend, Jessica Currence appeared before Judge Shawn Hervey to have their bond set in the involuntary manslaughter case. Merkins’ bond was set at 70 thousand dollars while Currence had a bond set at 80 thousand dollars.



Officials are releasing little to no details, except to say that the scene at the house was heartbreaking.