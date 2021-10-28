Booster clinic draws hundreds of people now that all three brands are offered

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

There was a steady stream of people through the doors at the OUE gymnasium Thursday.

It was the first time in Belmont County that Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters were offered in a mass vaccination setting.

For the past few weeks, people who got the Pfizer immunizations were able to get their boosters.

And apparently the others had a pent-up desire to get theirs too.

“A lot of people have been waiting, seeing the Pfizer people get theirs, and now that Moderna has been released, we’re excited that a lot of people made it out today,” said Megan Smolenak, Belmont County Health Department emergency preparedness director.

“Well, I got the first two shots, I got them back in April and I’ve been healthy since then,” said Richard Klempa of Bellaire. “I haven’t come down with COVID or anything, so I figured I might as well continue with the booster. I’m retired, I have the time, it’s available so I thought I should take advantage of it. I don’t have any real fears about it.”

They have individual privacy tents set up inside the OUE gymnasium, for each person getting their shot.

Afterward, they only have to wait five minutes, since they’ve already gotten their initial shots with no adverse reactions.

They’ll offer more clinics at OUE, November 4 and 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.