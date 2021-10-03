Bordas and Bordas Beyond the Field: Harrison Central Huskies

Cadiz, OH. (WTRF) – Junior Jace Madzia is a busy athlete for Harrison Central. He’s the kicker and backup QB for the football team as well as a starter for the soccer team.

“It’s kind of tough like… Tuesdays and Thursdays are normally soccer games and I usually come here on Mondays and kick a little bit and Thursdays are normally my kicking days and I just try to practice in my off time and we’ll see where it goes,” Madzia said.

What’s even more impressive is that Madzia co-owns his own lawncare business which services over 40 customers in or around Cadiz. Again, he’s JUST a junior in high school.

“We have two people who own it… it’s called T and J Lawncare and we started it when we were like 14 years old. We were driving tractors around before we even got our license and then we finally got our licenses and we just kept expanding. We have about 45 lawns now so it’s been a blessing and I plan to just have it keeping on going,” Madzia said.

I just think he’s a really highly motivated kid. I think his work ethic is tremendous. I think he likes to work hard and reap the rewards of his hard work and he’s certainly put the time in over the years doing that,” Huskies Head Coach Anthony Hayes said.

After high school, Madzia wants to study to be a carpenter.