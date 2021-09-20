Bordas and Bordas Beyond the Field: Wheeling Central Maroon Knights’ Coaching Staff is About Family

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Brothers from other mothers. Mike Young took over the head coaching role for the Maroon Knights 17 years ago. He’s had some coaches who have been with him for all of those seasons.

“They do a tremendous job of coaching our kids and coaching them up to be better players everyday. We come to practice everyday. They work hard and I tell our coaches every time, if you expect our kids to play with passion, you have to coach with passion,” Young said.

One of those assistants is Offensive Coordinator Jason Rine.

“We’ve had a great time coaching and not just because of the success. We’re fiercely loyal to one another and we enjoy spending time together,” Rine said.

As mentioned by Rine, the program has enjoyed success indeed. Wheeling Central has won 11 state championships since 2000. Another coach that has been along for Young’s 17 year ride is defensive coach Shannon Kuchinski. He feels there is an even greater reward than all of those state titles.

“What to me means the most is when I see some of these kids come back and the success (that) they had in college and the success (that) they’ve had as a person. I think that means more to me than the state championships that we’ve won over the last twelve years,” Kuchinski said.