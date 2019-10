WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bordas and Bordas presented Oglebay with the proceeds raised during their annual Amateur Gold Classic earlier this year.

Law firm Partner, Scott Blass, will present the park with a $10,000 check Monday afternoon.

The check will go towards Oglebay’s ‘Access to the Parks’ program, giving park admission to several families in Ohio County.

The check presentation takes place on the Crispin Golf Course at 2 p.m.