Some tennis shoes are available in narrow and wide options, so if you find a shoe uncomfortable, try another fit.

Wheeling, W, Va (WTRF) – The Jack Dorsey Senior Tennis Tournament as held at Oglebay last month. This weekend, it’ll host the Bordas and Bordas West Virginia Open. There will be 140 competitors with divisions for all age levels. The law firm has donated $5,000 which will be donated to four different men’s and women’s brackets. There’s no excuse for local tennis fans to not check it out because it’s entirely FREE of charge.