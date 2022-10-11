OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic is one of the oldest amateur events in the country, and they had a great year this past June.



They had over 190 golfers, and were able to raise thousands of dollars. Today Bordas and Bordas presented the Oglebay Foundation with a check for $10,000. The money will go towards the Access to the Parks program, which allows low income children to enjoy Oglebay and Wheeling Park, free of charge.

“Through all the help Oglebay gives us in running the tournament, it just seems right that the proceeds we’re able to raise should be donated to them. And so we’re happy to be able to present a $10,000 check to them again this year, for the 5th straight year, for $50,000.” SCOTT BLASS, Attorney with Bordas & Bordas

“And so the proceeds from this tournament, combined with other gifts, will benefit about 20,000 local children annually to come and enjoy the parks.” ERIKS JANELSINS, President and CEO of Oglebay Foundation

For more information on the Access to the Parks program, you can visit OglebayFoundation.org.