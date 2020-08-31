Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic Set to Tee Off

WHEELING, W.Va. — The 2020 Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic will be held on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 and appears to be wide open, especially with two-time and defending champ Jacob Nickell sitting out the four-flight event at Oglebay’s Crispin Golf Course. The event was moved from June.

The tournament – which features a $10,000 purse – is the oldest amateur tournament in the Ohio Valley, according to director Dan Tennant.

“We moved the tournament to a safer time,” Tennant said. “We’re looking forward to a full field.”

There are many intriguing storylines with Nickell, a member of the University of Indianapolis golf team, out. At the top of the list is the inclusion of Ravenswood’s Alex Easthom, a West Liberty University golf team member who won this season’s West Virginia Amateur at The Greenbrier Resort. Easthom held off charges from Mason Williams, Chris Williams and 13-time winner Pat Carter on the Old White TPC.

Wheeling resident Bryan Myers, who finished third in 2019 and won the event both in 2010 and 2013, will also challenge. Myers finished second to Nickell in 2017, tied for second to B.J. Tulodzieski in 2016, finished fourth in 2015 and finished second to Vinny Nadeau in 2014.

Another strong challenger will be Avella, Pa., native Larry Lis, Jr., a three-time champion. He won in 2002, ’05 and ’08 and finished second last year. His father of the same name, a legendary Ohio Valley amateur, is expected back in the senior flight.

Among others back is Adena’s Jade Waligura, who finished tied for fourth last year with Jesse Patnesky. Also, Belmont Hills Country Club champion Rico Simonetti and Oglebay Park Men’s Golf Club champ Mike Wetzel are participating.

In the senior division, two-time champion Floyd Shuler is entered as is Wheeling’s Bobby Clark. The latter birdied No. 18 last season to claim the title.

The event was started in the mid- to late-1930s, making it what Tennant calls one of the oldest nationally.

“Bordas & Bordas is proud to be the sponsor of the tri-state’s oldest amateur golf tournament and we are looking forward to this weekend’s tournament,” said Bordas & Bordas Partner Scott Blass. “We wish all tournament participants the best of luck.”

What really makes the Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic stand out, however, are the funds raised to give area youth summer access to Oglebay Park. The Oglebay Foundation’s Access to the Parks program is the beneficiary of the tournament. That allows local children who would not otherwise be able to afford to go to the park access to enjoy many activities throughout the summer months.