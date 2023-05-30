WHEELING, W.Va. — Bordas & Bordas is proud to announce the names of the 14 students from schools in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties who are recipients of the Bordas & Bordas Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award, according to a press release.

The 2023 award Recipients Jakob Heatherington, Bellaire High School Emma Pittner, Bridgeport High School Tye Clark, Cameron High School Ryan Costanzo, Central Catholic High School Cameron Anderson, John Marshall High School Joshua Dominquez, John Marshall High School Leah Pfister, The Linsly School Taylor Bell, Martins Ferry High School Maren Lucey, Shadyside High School Madyson Drosieko, St. Clairsville High School Bryley Jennewein, Union Local High School Logan Frazier, Wheeling Park High School Max Wiley, Wheeling Park High School



“Congratulations to the senior students who have been named 2023 Bordas & Bordas Anti-Bullying Ambassadors,” said Managing Partner Jamie Bordas. “Teachers, guidance counselors, coaches and community members submit nominations sharing the positive acts of kindness demonstrated by these young adults. We are pleased to continue recognizing those who are modeling how to treat others, and making a difference in their schools and community.”

The award was created in 2014 by Bordas & Bordas founder Jim Bordas and honors each Anti-Bullying Ambassador with a $500 cash prize. The criteria for students nominated includes treating everyone equally, respecting differences in others, and standing up for those who are targeted by others or are discriminated against.

“We wish the Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and the class of 2023 the best of luck in their future endeavors,” said Bordas.

