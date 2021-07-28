OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than one hundred talented tennis players are readying their serving skills for this weekend, when the Bordas & Bordas West Virginia Open returns to Oglebay Park.

The action gets underway tomorrow afternoon at 4pm and will run throughout the weekend.

The tournament draws high-quality players from across the country, several of which are looking to earn points toward national rankings. Top players include University of Dayton standout Connor Bruce and Lindsay Graff, who is from Princeton University and is the top seeded woman’s player.

“We have people traveling from Florida and Michigan and South Carolina and lots of other states to come compete in this tournament. We like to invite local tennis enthusiast to come watch some great players and enjoy the beautiful setting here at the Oglebay Tennis Courts.” Debbie Pickens. Tournament Director

Bordas & Bordas is once again the title sponsor. They provided the tournament with five thousand dollars, which will used as prize money. Finals will take place on Sunday starting at 11 a.m.