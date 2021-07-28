Vet Voices

Bordas & Bordas West Virginia Open returns to Oglebay

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than one hundred talented tennis players are readying their serving skills for this weekend, when the Bordas & Bordas West Virginia Open returns to Oglebay Park.

The action gets underway tomorrow afternoon at 4pm and will run throughout the weekend.
The tournament draws high-quality players from across the country, several of which are looking to earn points toward national rankings. Top players include University of Dayton standout Connor Bruce and Lindsay Graff, who is from Princeton University and is the top seeded woman’s player.

“We have people traveling from Florida and Michigan and South Carolina and lots of other states to come compete in this tournament. We like to invite local tennis enthusiast to come watch some great players and enjoy the beautiful setting here at the Oglebay Tennis Courts.”

Debbie Pickens. Tournament Director

Bordas & Bordas is once again the title sponsor. They provided the tournament with five thousand dollars, which will used as prize money. Finals will take place on Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter