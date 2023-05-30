BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An update on a crash that happened on Memorial Day involving an Amish buggy and a Jeep at the Belmont/Monroe County Line, according to officials.

Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black Junior tells 7News three juveniles were injured after the buggy they were traveling in with their parents was struck from behind by the driver of a 2014 Grand Jeep Cherokee on State Route 800.

Sheriff Black says the driver of the buggy and the driver of the Jeep will both be cited.

The driver of the Amish buggy will be cited for failure to have an amber illuminated light on the buggy, a new state mandate.

While the driver of the Jeep will be cited for failing to keep an assured clear distance.

Sheriff Black says his office is conducting an additional investigation concerning possible child endangerment of the three children.

The children were taken to Barnesville Hospital for treatment.

Stay with 7News and wtrf.com for updates.