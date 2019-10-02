Bow season is underway, DNR officials share how to stay safe while hunting

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

As bow hunting season continues in West Virginia officials want to remind hunters to be safe.

Archery and crossbow season is under way for white tailed deer, black bears, and wild boar.

There is a mandatory nation wide hunter education program for anyone born after January first 1975.

Along with that class DNR Officials want to remind hunters about the dangers of hunting .

A lot of the accidents they are seeing now a days are from elevated tree-stands.

“We encourage the use of a full body harness and some type of restraint system between the tree-stand so anytime a hunter leaves the ground to their elevated position they are connected the entire time.” S.C. Haines – WV Natural Resource Police Officer

According to officials tree stand accidents are more common then you think and it’s tragic anytime it happens.

It is also very important when going out hunting to always let someone know where you are and when you are expected to return.