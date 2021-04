(WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the Brazilian COVID Variant has been detected in West Virginia.

It’s called the Brazilian P1 Variant.

Gov. Justice said it was identified in Berkeley County.

There are currently 497 cases in 31 states.

The Governor says you should wear your mask and get vaccinated.

Dr. Amjad also says there are 129 break-through cases documented to date. This means someone gets the coronavirus if after they have been fully vaccinated.