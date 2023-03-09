Kansas head coach, Bill Self looking out onto the court in game against West Virginia (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Kansas head coach hospitalized with an illness according to KU basketball

KANSAS CITY — Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self will not coach Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship against West Virginia.

According to a release from Kansas men’s basketball, Self has been hospitalized with an illness, and is receiving care at University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City.

According to the statement, Self is doing well.

Jayhawks assistant coach Norm Roberts will lead the team on the sideline in Self’s absence.

West Virginia and Kansas are set to battle this afternoon in what will be the third meeting between the two clubs this year. The winner will advance to the conference semifinals.

Kansas won each of two regular season meetings between the two programs. West Virginia lost by just two in its recent trip to Allen Fieldhouse late last month.

No. 8-seed WVU advanced to the quarterfinals by beating No. 9-seed Texas Tech in the opening round. Kansas is the top-seed at the tournament after winning the league’s regular season title.