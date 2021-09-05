BREAKING – New Martinsville Bridge closed as crews continue search for child in the Ohio River

MONROE COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Monroe County first responders are searching for a 7-year-old who “went in the water” according to New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil.

Chief Cecil says reports came in around 5:40 PM Sunday.

Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black says crews are “assuming it is now a recovery” effort for the missing boy.

The sheriff says there is no indication the boy is “out of the water.”

While this is taking place on the Ohio side of the river, there are numerous fire rescue crews from around the area fighting to recover the missing boy. On the West Virginia side, two divers and a boat are in the water from New Martinsville.

Sheriff Black says the Ohio State Highway Patrol is bringing in a helicopter, and Tyler County is sending out a boat with sonar. Among the searchers, the Ohio DNR, West Virginia DNR, Coastguard, Benwood Fire Department, and all EMS crews from Monroe County have been called in.

The sheriff tells 7NEWS the New Martinsville bridge is also closed as the search continues.

