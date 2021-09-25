Police: Two people dead in double stabbing and shooting in Moundsville

UPDATE: Sept. 25, 6:15 p.m.

Two people are dead after, what police are calling, a double-stabbing and shooting in Moundsville.

Moundsville Chief of Police, Tom Mitchell, says two people are dead at the scene but how they were killed is not being released at this time.

There was a heavy police presence for hours with the Moundsville Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, State Police, Medical Examiner and the Coroner’s Office responding.

Around 4 Saturday evening, crews prepared to carry bodies out of a home on Second Street.

Our cameras captured one person being taken away by police but as the department interviews witnesses, no information is being released at this time.

Multiple neighbors standing around told 7NEWS that this extreme act of violence is not heard of in that area.

No medi-vac helicopters are now en route.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time.

