Breaking down the “I” word

Are you following the impeachment inquiry against President Trump? Are you feeling lost about how this all works?

We talked to Dr. Jon Poffenbarger, Political Analyst, about a simple way to help people understand the process.

“It works a lot like the criminal justice system,” said Poffenbarger.

According to Poffenbarger, when pursuing impeachment, the House of Representatives conducts an investigation in pursuit of crimes and misdemeanors on behalf of the president.



High crimes can be anything from abuse of power to bribery to misuse of assets (Check out the Constitution Society for a full list of punishable offenses).

If evidence of these crimes presents itself and the HOR can snag 213 votes within the HOR, then the impeachment heads to the Republican lead senate for trial.

“It’s just like a grand jury. You determine whether there’s cause for trial and then send it over to the trying body,” said Dr. Poffenbarger.

Seriously, it’s that simple.

Unlike a jury trial, the votes do NOT have to be unanimous and it takes 67 of those senate votes to bring forth a conviction.

What would happen if said person was convicted? Are they removed from office?

“Depending how egregious these findings are determines whether he stays in power or doesn’t stay in power,” said Dr. Poffenbarger.