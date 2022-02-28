MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A high-speed police chase that started in Wheeling around 4:50 AM, then traveled into Ohio, was just halted in Moundsville around 5:20 AM.

According to Wheeling Police, a man and woman are in custody after leading police throughout multiple counties and the two states.

A taser was used on the man who is now being transported to the hospital.

There is no word on what led the two people to evade police.

Multiple departments were involved and no responders were injured.

