BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Route 7 and US 250 in Bridgeport.

Crews working to put out a fire in Belmont County. Route 250 off SR 7 is currently closed. House appears to be vacant. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/eWqbDtjmu8 — Steven Ruffing (@StevenWTRF) November 12, 2021

First responders tell 7NEWS that the home was vacant and there are no injuries reported at this time.

A portion of the house appears to be just ashes now.

Fire crews are working to extinguish the remaining flames.

US 250 remains closed as crews use the road.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.