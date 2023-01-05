UPDATE: Jan. 5, 2023, 5:34 p.m.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms to 7News that human remains were found in the search of an Ohio County location on Thursday.

The sheriff said the remains were taken to Kepner Funeral Home and that the medical examiner is on the way there.

Howard says it appears that the remains were at the Leopold Avenue scene for “awhile.”

He also says there is a lot of investigative work to do on this case, but the scene is now closed.

Howard also said it will take “awhile” to identify the remains.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Police are working in a wooded area Thursday afternoon looking for a missing person.

This is happening off Leopold Lane in Ohio County.



Sheriff Tom Howard says they got a tip about a missing person and called in Tyler County search and rescue and state police.



Sheriff Howard is calling it an active investigation.



We do know they are still on scene as of early Thursday evening and the tip about the missing person came from a state agency.



