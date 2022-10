MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A search is underway right now in the Glen Dale and Moundsville areas for a prisoner who ran from police.

Two prisoners got away, but one man is already back in custody.

Police are now searching the riverfront area for the second man. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is using their drone to also try to track him down.

