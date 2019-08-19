Breaking News
BREAKING: Shooting reported on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl is reporting a shooting on Delaware Street near Gumbys on Wheeling Island.

Authorities can confirm that one person is injured with a gunshot wound.

First responders are currently on the scene.

