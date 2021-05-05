BREAKING: Two year old falls into Big Wheeling Creek

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — According to Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo and Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart, a toddler has fallen into Big Wheeling Creek.

The call came in around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon for a two-year-old who went missing. Shortly after, a second call came in for a toddler who was actively drowning. Hart says she had fallen into a pond off Big Wheeling Creek near Caldwell Hill.

Hart says the two-year-old was recovered from the pond and was transported by EMS to Wheeling Hospital.

We have no information on the extent of her injuries. The accident is under investigation.

Dallas Fire Department and EMS, Limestone Fire, Stonechurch Fire and EMS, Ohio County EMS, and MArshall County EMA all responded to the scene.

We will keep you updated on this developing situation.