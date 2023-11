HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — US 30, eastbound and westbound lanes, at milepost 0.02, near the Jennings Randolph Bridge in Chester, West Virginia, will have lane closures from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The closure begins Monday, November 27, 2023, and through Friday, December 8, 2023, for the Jennings Randolph Bridge inspection.

Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.