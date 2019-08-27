Bridge Street Middle awaits damage estimates for flooded gym floors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bridge Street Middle School is still dealing with the aftermath of a major flood that destroyed their gymnasium.

Several spots on the floor have began to warp and raise up in bumps or waves, making the gym unusable.

Ohio County Schools officials are looking at the necessary steps to get their gym up and running again.

I doesn’t look like it can be repaired. So, we’re working with our insurance company, trying to figure out what our next plan of action is. Of course, any time you go underneath any kind of flooring in buildings as old as ours, there could be asbestos, so we’re waiting for the results of that. Rick Jones, Assistant Superintendent of Ohio County Schools

If there are asbestos, school officials will be find out Wednesday.

Students are still participating in physical education classes at Bridge Street Middle School.

Classes are currently being held either outside during warmer days or exercise facility in the basement of the school.

Wheeling YMCA has opened up its doors to the school’s volleyball team for the upcoming season.