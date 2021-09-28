Bridgeport, OH. (WTRF) – The Team of the Week segment is sponsored by Oil and Gas Safety Supply. Fred Ray and the Bulldogs earned its first win of the season in blowout fashion over Federal Hocking; 48-0. It’s been a rough start to the season but what makes the victory even more special is that it’s Bridgeport’s first win at Perkins Field since 2017. It’s home stadium re-opened this season. Michael Marshall had two rushing touchdowns in the first half. The next game for the Bulldogs is at Perkins Field again versus Beallsville.
Bridgeport Bulldogs is Team of the Week
